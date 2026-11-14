Plymouth’s tech scene is busy right now, especially for senior IT pros who like big, complex systems and stable employers. If you’ve got deep experience, these roles are worth a serious look.

Employer: Heartland Business Systems

Heartland Business Systems Location: Plymouth, MN (onsite/region-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead architecture strategy across cloud and on‑prem solutions while partnering closely with sales and engineering. This is a senior, customer-facing role where you set technical direction, mentor engineers, and help shape company-wide standards and reference architectures.

Employer: Medtronic

Location: Plymouth, MN – Cheshire Lane (onsite, no travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $129,600 – $194,400/year + bonus (MIP)

Application window: Anticipated close Nov 21, 2026

Own software QA, validation, and SAP release management for a global healthcare tech leader. You’ll design test strategies, manage manual and automated testing, support audits, and run release governance for critical SAP changes.

Employer: Optum / UnitedHealth Group

Optum / UnitedHealth Group Location: Plymouth, MN (telecommute from anywhere in U.S.)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $91,700 – $163,700/year

Serve as platform owner for the enterprise NDR stack, working with tools like Zeek/Suricata and major NDR platforms. This role blends deep network security, observability, and automation, with the flexibility to work from home anywhere in the U.S.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar senior IT roles pop up often in Plymouth.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.