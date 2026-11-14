undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
💻 Plymouth, MN IT Roles with Multiple Senior Openings
Plymouth’s tech scene is busy right now, especially for senior IT pros who like big, complex systems and stable employers. If you’ve got deep experience, these roles are worth a serious look.
Principal Architect
- Employer: Heartland Business Systems
- Location: Plymouth, MN (onsite/region-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead architecture strategy across cloud and on‑prem solutions while partnering closely with sales and engineering. This is a senior, customer-facing role where you set technical direction, mentor engineers, and help shape company-wide standards and reference architectures.
Principal IT Project Lead
- Employer: Medtronic
- Location: Plymouth, MN – Cheshire Lane (onsite, no travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $129,600 – $194,400/year + bonus (MIP)
- Application window: Anticipated close Nov 21, 2026
Own software QA, validation, and SAP release management for a global healthcare tech leader. You’ll design test strategies, manage manual and automated testing, support audits, and run release governance for critical SAP changes.
Senior Network Detection and Response Engineer
- Employer: Optum / UnitedHealth Group
- Location: Plymouth, MN (telecommute from anywhere in U.S.)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $91,700 – $163,700/year
Serve as platform owner for the enterprise NDR stack, working with tools like Zeek/Suricata and major NDR platforms. This role blends deep network security, observability, and automation, with the flexibility to work from home anywhere in the U.S.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar senior IT roles pop up often in Plymouth.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.