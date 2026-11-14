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Plymouth
🏥 Plymouth, MN Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now
13 days ago
Healthcare hiring around Plymouth, MN is steady, with strong demand in senior care, pharmacy, fitness, and dental specialties. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are several solid options to check out this week.
Corporate Float RN (RN Float & Site Liaison)
- Employer: Great Lakes Management
- Location: Plymouth, MN (travel to MN & WI senior living communities)
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, ~8:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m.
- Pay: $42–$45 per hour
This role floats between assisted living communities to provide RN coverage, do assessments, and support quality and training. Good fit if you like variety, autonomy, and working with older adults while still having a mostly weekday schedule.
Orthodontist | Flexible Schedule & Established Practice
- Employer: Camp Smile
- Location: Plymouth / Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive daily rate + incentive (exact amount not listed)
Work in a kid-focused orthodontic practice with in-house pediatric dentist referrals, modern tech, and real schedule flexibility. Comes with full benefits, 401(k), CE allowance, licensure/dues coverage, and malpractice insurance.
LTC Pharmacist (Staff Pharmacist)
- Employer: Lotus LTC Pharmacy, LLC
- Location: Plymouth, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $65.00 per hour
Serve seniors in skilled nursing and assisted living by reviewing orders, checking interactions, and managing controlled substances. Woman-owned, senior-care–focused pharmacy with day/evening shifts, every-4th-weekend rotation, and benefits including medical, dental, PTO, and 401(k).
Personal Trainer
- Employer: Life Time Inc.
- Location: Plymouth, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Commission (10%–60%) + at least minimum wage for all hours worked
Help members reach fitness goals through 1:1 training, assessments, and program design while earning commission on services. Full-time trainers get a free club membership, discounts, 401(k), and access to medical, dental, vision, PTO, and more.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles or future openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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