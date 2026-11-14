Healthcare hiring around Plymouth, MN is steady, with strong demand in senior care, pharmacy, fitness, and dental specialties. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are several solid options to check out this week.

Employer: Great Lakes Management

Great Lakes Management Location: Plymouth, MN (travel to MN & WI senior living communities)

(travel to MN & WI senior living communities) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, ~8:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

Pay: $42–$45 per hour

This role floats between assisted living communities to provide RN coverage, do assessments, and support quality and training. Good fit if you like variety, autonomy, and working with older adults while still having a mostly weekday schedule.

Employer: Camp Smile

Camp Smile Location: Plymouth / Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive daily rate + incentive (exact amount not listed)

Work in a kid-focused orthodontic practice with in-house pediatric dentist referrals, modern tech, and real schedule flexibility. Comes with full benefits, 401(k), CE allowance, licensure/dues coverage, and malpractice insurance.

Employer: Lotus LTC Pharmacy, LLC

Location: Plymouth, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $65.00 per hour

Serve seniors in skilled nursing and assisted living by reviewing orders, checking interactions, and managing controlled substances. Woman-owned, senior-care–focused pharmacy with day/evening shifts, every-4th-weekend rotation, and benefits including medical, dental, PTO, and 401(k).

Employer: Life Time Inc.

Location: Plymouth, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Commission (10%–60%) + at least minimum wage for all hours worked

Help members reach fitness goals through 1:1 training, assessments, and program design while earning commission on services. Full-time trainers get a free club membership, discounts, 401(k), and access to medical, dental, vision, PTO, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.