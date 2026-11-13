Plymouth’s customer service scene is busy right now, with options from restaurants to gas stations to office roles. Here are a few solid picks if you like helping people and staying on your feet (or on the phones).

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc.

Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc. Location: Plymouth, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-house role at a busy sports bar and restaurant. Good fit if you enjoy the food & beverage world, fast pace, and talking with lots of guests.

Employer: Holiday Stationstores / Circle K

Location: 12650 County Road 10, Plymouth, MN 55442

Type: Full-time

Hiring Range: $16.00 – $19.00/hour

Lead a team at a well-known gas and convenience store brand. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, weekly pay, paid vacation, bonuses, and tuition reimbursement, plus clear paths to grow your management career.

Employer: Banner Engineering

Location: Plymouth, MN (corporate office)

Type: Likely full-time (office-based)

Likely full-time (office-based) Base Pay Range: $22.21 – $30.54/hour

Office customer service role handling orders, shipments, and product questions for an industrial automation company. Strong option if you have 3+ years of customer service, like working with data and systems, and want great benefits (401(k) with match, PTO, health insurance, tuition help, and more).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read more—sometimes the full posting will surprise you in a good way.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.