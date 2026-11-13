📣 Plymouth, MN Sales & Marketing – Multiple Roles Up to $120K

Plymouth has a nice mix of sales and marketing roles right now, from hands-on leasing to six-figure product and account work. Good options whether you like face-to-face selling, technical sales, or managing a product line.

Employer: Len Busch Roses

Len Busch Roses Location: Plymouth, MN (on-site, wholesale florist/grower)

(on-site, wholesale florist/grower) Salary: $100,000–$120,000/year

Type: Full-time

This role owns strategy and performance for key plant product categories, leading a team and working across sales, production, supply chain, and marketing. Good fit if you like data-driven decisions, process improvement (Lean/EOS), and have 3–5+ years in product/category management, purchasing, or similar.

Employer: US Foods

Location: Plymouth, MN (field-based, travel 4+ days/week)

(field-based, travel 4+ days/week) Salary: $65,000–$105,000 base + incentives

Type: Full-time

You’ll own relationships with assigned foodservice accounts, grow sales and category penetration, and lead a small internal support team to deliver strong service. Ideal if you have 3+ years in sales or distribution (foodservice/restaurant background a plus) and are comfortable with regular customer visits.

Employer: Oil-Air Products, LLC

Location: Plymouth, MN (in person)

(in person) Salary: $65,000–$90,000/year

Type: Full-time

Support outside sales by handling orders, quotes, and technical questions for fluid power products across industries like manufacturing, agriculture, and construction. Best for someone with an associate degree in Fluid Power Technology and 2+ years of fluid power experience who enjoys technical problem-solving and upselling.

Employer: CSM Corporation

Location: Plymouth, MN

Salary: $19–$21/hour + commissions

Type: Full-time

Handle leasing and marketing for a residential community: tours, applications, renewals, and resident relations. Good entry point if you have 1+ year of sales or customer service, strong people skills, and want commission potential plus a full benefits package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Plymouth employers often consider related experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.