🏥 Plymouth, MN Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles

Plymouth’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from bedside care to high-paying clinical roles and travel gigs. If you’re in nursing, respiratory, or dental, there’s a solid mix of local and travel options here.

Employer: PDS Health (Plymouth Smiles Dentistry)

PDS Health (Plymouth Smiles Dentistry) Location: Plymouth, MN

Type: Full-time, Associate Dentist

Salary: $160,000–$390,000/year + welcome bonus up to $30,000

High-earning dentist role with mentorship from owner dentists, advanced tech (CAD/CAM, CBCT, AI screening), and 600+ hours of CE. Great fit if you want strong income, clinical growth, and a clear path to practice ownership.

Employer: Great Lakes Management Company

Location: Plymouth, MN

Type: On-call

Pay: $17–$22/hour + shift differentials, 401(k) match

Hands-on caregiving in assisted living, helping with ADLs, meals, and activities while supporting residents’ independence. Good option if you have some long-term care experience and want flexible hours.

Employer: MNGI Digestive Health

Location: Plymouth, MN

Type: Full-time (1.0 FTE, 40 hrs/week)

Pay: $40.39–$46.45/hour

Clinic-based RN role in GI/endoscopy with a mix of pre/post-procedure care, IV starts, and patient education. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, profit sharing, generous PTO, and bonus potential.

Employer: American Traveler

Location: Plymouth, MN

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights (3x12s)

Pay: $2,169/week (gross)

Night-shift RRT in a community hospital ED with respiratory and neuro diagnostics work. Ideal if you have 1+ year RRT experience, BLS/ACLS/PALS, and want strong weekly pay plus day-one medical, dental, and vision.

Employer: TRS Healthcare

Location: Plymouth, MN

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights (3x12s)

Pay: $2,126/week (gross)

Travel RRT contract with an RN-founded, woman-owned agency that staffs nationwide. Good match if you want steady night shifts, solid pay, and support from a long-standing travel company.

Employer: TotalMed Allied

Location: Plymouth, MN

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights (3x12s)

Pay: $2,004/week (gross)

Acute-care RRT role with direct patient care, ABGs, and emergency response. Comes with weekly pay, day-one medical, 401(k), CE, and wellness programs—nice if you want strong benefits plus travel flexibility.

Employer: Convergence Medical Staffing

Location: Plymouth, MN (Abbott Northwestern – WestHealth)

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights (3x12s)

Pay: $2,129/week (gross)

Night RRT role in respiratory/neuro diagnostics with a boutique-style agency known for one-on-one recruiter support. Good if you like clear communication, app-based credentialing, and day-one major medical coverage.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—most of these employers and agencies have more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.