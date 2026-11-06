💻 Several IT Openings in Plymouth, MN for Engineers & Architects

Plymouth’s tech scene is busy right now, with solid roles for folks who like building, architecting, and supporting complex systems. Here are a few standout IT jobs hiring in Plymouth, MN this week.

Employer: Brady Corporation

Brady Corporation Location: Plymouth, MN (onsite)

Type: OTHER (full-time style role)

OTHER (full-time style role) Salary: Not listed

Build desktop apps that power industrial printing solutions used worldwide. You’ll work on a small agile team, own modules from idea to code, and see your work used in real manufacturing environments.

Employer: Danfoss

Location: Plymouth, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (varies by location; ask recruiter)

Lead SAP S/4HANA SD solutions across on‑prem and cloud, touching order‑to‑cash, pricing, logistics, billing, and integrations (TMS, e‑invoice, CRM, EDI). This is a senior, global-impact role with bonus, paid vacation, retirement plan, flexible hours, and more.

Employer: Heartland Business Systems

Location: Plymouth, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Serve as the lead network architect for client projects, designing and implementing Cisco/Aruba solutions while mentoring engineers. Good fit if you have 5+ years in networking, pro-level certs (like CCNP), and enjoy client-facing work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read more—many employers are flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.