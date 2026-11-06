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💻 Several IT Openings in Plymouth, MN for Engineers & Architects
Plymouth’s tech scene is busy right now, with solid roles for folks who like building, architecting, and supporting complex systems. Here are a few standout IT jobs hiring in Plymouth, MN this week.
Software Engineer
- Employer: Brady Corporation
- Location: Plymouth, MN (onsite)
- Type: OTHER (full-time style role)
- Salary: Not listed
Build desktop apps that power industrial printing solutions used worldwide. You’ll work on a small agile team, own modules from idea to code, and see your work used in real manufacturing environments.
SAP SD IT Senior Consultant
- Employer: Danfoss
- Location: Plymouth, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Range not listed (varies by location; ask recruiter)
Lead SAP S/4HANA SD solutions across on‑prem and cloud, touching order‑to‑cash, pricing, logistics, billing, and integrations (TMS, e‑invoice, CRM, EDI). This is a senior, global-impact role with bonus, paid vacation, retirement plan, flexible hours, and more.
Technical Architect – Networking
- Employer: Heartland Business Systems
- Location: Plymouth, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Serve as the lead network architect for client projects, designing and implementing Cisco/Aruba solutions while mentoring engineers. Good fit if you have 5+ years in networking, pro-level certs (like CCNP), and enjoy client-facing work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read more—many employers are flexible for the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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