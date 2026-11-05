📣 Plymouth, MN Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple $75K+ Paths

Plymouth’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, especially in technical and investor-focused roles. If you like building relationships and driving revenue, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Roers Companies

Roers Companies Location: Plymouth, MN (Headquarters)

(Headquarters) Type: Full-time

Salary: $77,000 – $101,300

Support the investor sales team at a fast-growing multifamily real estate developer. You’ll manage a book of investors, help raise capital for new projects, and handle outreach, reporting, and presentations. Strong fit if you have 1–3 years in sales/IR/finance and want clear growth plus a robust benefits package (401k match, PTO, rent discount, and more).

Employer: Not listed (industrial instrumentation distributor)

Not listed (industrial instrumentation distributor) Location: Listed as Plymouth, MN, US ; territory covers North & South Dakota

Listed as ; Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own an exclusive industrial territory selling process measurement and data acquisition products. You’ll travel to customer sites, run demos, and manage a pipeline across industries like chemical, power, water, and food & beverage. Good for a self-starter with 2–5 years of B2B outside sales and strong technical aptitude.

Employer: Integer

Location: Plymouth, MN, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: $132,000 – $193,600

Lead technical sales programs for a medical-focused manufacturer, acting as the main bridge between customers and internal engineering teams. You’ll manage development programs, support account growth, attend trade shows, and travel 15–20% domestically and internationally. Best for someone with a bachelor’s degree (engineering preferred) and 5+ years in a technical sales manager role.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more detail on requirements and next steps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.