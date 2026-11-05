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💻 Plymouth, MN IT Jobs with Multiple Roles Up to $190K+
Plymouth’s tech scene is busy right now, with solid options from intern level all the way up to infrastructure leadership. Here are several IT roles worth a look this week.
Full Stack Developer
Employer: SeaChange
Location: Plymouth, MN (on-site 4 days/week, 1 day remote)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $75,000–$105,000/year
Design and build custom web and software apps using .NET/C#, React/JavaScript, and SQL/PostgreSQL for both internal and client tools. Good fit if you like owning projects end-to-end, working with APIs and automation, and using AI-assisted development in a fast-paced environment.
Software Engineer
Employer: Winmark – the Resale Company (Plato’s Closet, Play It Again Sports, etc.)
Location: Plymouth, MN (Mon–Fri, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.)
Type: Full-time, Exempt
Salary: $124,000–$179,000/year
Work on core point-of-sale and retail systems used by thousands of stores across North America. This role leans on strong backend skills (TypeScript/Node/Nest.js or .NET, SQL, APIs), production support, and modernization of legacy systems, with solid benefits and growth into architecture.
Digital (IT) Intern
Employer: Daikin Applied Americas
Location: Plymouth, MN (details vary by assignment)
Type: Full-time internship
Salary: Not listed (paid internship; range to be in final posting)
Hands-on IT and digital experience at a global HVAC leader, working on real projects in areas like apps, data/analytics, cloud, cybersecurity, or automation. A good match for students graduating Dec 2027–May 2029 who want real-world projects, mentoring, and exposure to different tech teams.
Infrastructure Team Lead
Employer: Daikin Applied Americas
Location: Plymouth, MN – Hybrid preferred, Remote OK
Type: Full-time
Salary: $113,800–$193,900/year + ~20% bonus
Lead a team driving hybrid cloud infrastructure across Azure and on-prem environments. You’ll guide cloud migrations, automation-first engineering, high-availability design, and partner closely with network and security teams—ideal for someone with 6–8+ years in infrastructure and a passion for modernization.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has broader tech needs and often related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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