💻 Plymouth, MN IT Jobs with Multiple Roles Up to $190K+

Plymouth’s tech scene is busy right now, with solid options from intern level all the way up to infrastructure leadership. Here are several IT roles worth a look this week.

Employer: SeaChange

Location: Plymouth, MN (on-site 4 days/week, 1 day remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000–$105,000/year

Design and build custom web and software apps using .NET/C#, React/JavaScript, and SQL/PostgreSQL for both internal and client tools. Good fit if you like owning projects end-to-end, working with APIs and automation, and using AI-assisted development in a fast-paced environment.

Employer: Winmark – the Resale Company (Plato’s Closet, Play It Again Sports, etc.)

Location: Plymouth, MN (Mon–Fri, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.)

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: $124,000–$179,000/year

Work on core point-of-sale and retail systems used by thousands of stores across North America. This role leans on strong backend skills (TypeScript/Node/Nest.js or .NET, SQL, APIs), production support, and modernization of legacy systems, with solid benefits and growth into architecture.

Employer: Daikin Applied Americas

Location: Plymouth, MN (details vary by assignment)

Type: Full-time internship

Salary: Not listed (paid internship; range to be in final posting)

Hands-on IT and digital experience at a global HVAC leader, working on real projects in areas like apps, data/analytics, cloud, cybersecurity, or automation. A good match for students graduating Dec 2027–May 2029 who want real-world projects, mentoring, and exposure to different tech teams.

Employer: Daikin Applied Americas

Location: Plymouth, MN – Hybrid preferred, Remote OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: $113,800–$193,900/year + ~20% bonus

Lead a team driving hybrid cloud infrastructure across Azure and on-prem environments. You’ll guide cloud migrations, automation-first engineering, high-availability design, and partner closely with network and security teams—ideal for someone with 6–8+ years in infrastructure and a passion for modernization.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has broader tech needs and often related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.