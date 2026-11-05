🍽️ Plymouth, MN Food Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

Plymouth’s food scene is busy, and a few spots are hiring right now. Good mix of flexible hours, entry-level roles, and some solid growth paths.

Employer: Arby’s

Arby’s Location: Plymouth, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.30 – $26.40 per hour

Lead shifts, support the team, and keep the restaurant running smoothly. Comes with weekly pay, flexible schedule, meal discounts, PTO, 401(k), and medical/dental/vision (where eligible). Looking for 6+ months of restaurant or retail management and strong customer service.

Employer: Arby’s

Arby’s Location: Plymouth, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $11.41 – $21.78 per hour

Front-line role helping run the restaurant day to day and serving guests. Offers weekly pay, flexible hours, meal and family discounts, training, advancement, PTO, 401(k), and health benefits (where eligible). Open to ages 16+, no experience required.

Employer: Arby’s

Arby’s Location: Plymouth, MN

Type: Not listed (restaurant team role)

Not listed (restaurant team role) Pay: $11.41 – $21.78 per hour

Same Team Member role, but the posting is in Spanish, which may be helpful if you prefer to read details in Spanish. Includes discounted curly fries, free shift meals (where eligible), flexible schedule, PTO, 401(k), tuition benefits, and health coverage.

Employer: Taher, Inc.

Location: Plymouth, MN, US

Type: Not listed (day-shift utility role)

Not listed (day-shift utility role) Pay: Not listed

Daytime utility worker job with no nights and no weekends. You’ll handle dishwashing, sweeping/mopping, cleaning, and moving supplies in a food service setting. Offers steady hours, training, PPE, and advancement opportunities.

If something looks good, apply soon and don’t be shy about sending your resume to more than one place.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.