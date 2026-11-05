undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏗️ Plymouth, MN Engineering Roles with Multiple High-Paying Openings
Plymouth’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially in defense and medical devices. If you’re into complex systems, testing, or process development, there are several solid options here.
Sr Principal Engineer Systems – Specialty Engineering
- Employer: Northrop Grumman
- Location: Plymouth, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $135,800 – $203,600
- Travel: ~25%
- Clearance: Ability to obtain DoD Secret (not needed to start)
- Relocation: May be available
Lead specialty engineering for advanced munition and weapon systems, from safety and reliability to cybersecurity and human factors. This is a senior role where you’ll mentor others, run safety programs, and drive analyses like FMECA and FTA across multiple high-impact programs.
Engineer Systems Test 2/3
- Employer: Northrop Grumman
- Location: Plymouth, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (Level 2): $79,600 – $119,400
- Salary (Level 3): $98,900 – $148,300
- Travel: Avg ~20% (peaks to ~50%)
- Clearance: Ability to obtain DoD Secret
- Relocation: May be available
Hands-on test engineering for missile and energetic systems, including environmental, vibration, shock, and EMI/EMC testing. You’ll plan and run test programs, work with internal and external labs, analyze data (MATLAB/Python/Excel), and support major design reviews.
Principal Engineer Systems Architect (MBSE)
- Employer: Northrop Grumman
- Location: Plymouth, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $108,800 – $163,200
- Travel: ~10%
- Clearance: Ability to obtain DoD Secret
- Relocation: May be available
Model-Based Systems Engineering role using SysML and tools like Cameo to design complex defense systems. Great fit if you like architecture, simulations, requirements flow-down, and leading cross-functional teams on high-visibility programs.
2027 Associate Electrical Engineers – Plymouth MN
- Employer: Northrop Grumman
- Location: Plymouth, MN
- Type: Full-time (early career)
- Salary (Level 1): $72,700 – $109,100
- Salary (Level 2): $87,600 – $131,400
- Travel: ~10%
- Clearance: Ability to obtain DoD Secret
- Relocation: May be available
For students or recent grads in Electrical Engineering (graduating by Dec 2026). You’ll work on electronic fuzing and warhead products—circuit design, schematic capture, board layout reviews, and lab testing—while learning from senior engineers in a defense setting.
Senior Process Development Engineer
- Employer: Integer Holdings Corporation
- Location: Plymouth, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $115,500 – $169,400
Lead process development for medical device manufacturing, driving new technologies, yield improvements, and global process transfers. This is a senior, hands-on role where you’ll guide a small team, own key projects, and push continuous improvement in a regulated environment.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while they’re still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.