🏗️ Plymouth, MN Engineering Roles with Multiple High-Paying Openings

Plymouth’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially in defense and medical devices. If you’re into complex systems, testing, or process development, there are several solid options here.

Employer: Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Location: Plymouth, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $135,800 – $203,600

Travel: ~25%

~25% Clearance: Ability to obtain DoD Secret (not needed to start)

Ability to obtain (not needed to start) Relocation: May be available

Lead specialty engineering for advanced munition and weapon systems, from safety and reliability to cybersecurity and human factors. This is a senior role where you’ll mentor others, run safety programs, and drive analyses like FMECA and FTA across multiple high-impact programs.

Employer: Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Location: Plymouth, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary (Level 2): $79,600 – $119,400

Salary (Level 3): $98,900 – $148,300

Travel: Avg ~20% (peaks to ~50%)

Avg ~20% (peaks to ~50%) Clearance: Ability to obtain DoD Secret

Ability to obtain Relocation: May be available

Hands-on test engineering for missile and energetic systems, including environmental, vibration, shock, and EMI/EMC testing. You’ll plan and run test programs, work with internal and external labs, analyze data (MATLAB/Python/Excel), and support major design reviews.

Employer: Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Location: Plymouth, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $108,800 – $163,200

Travel: ~10%

~10% Clearance: Ability to obtain DoD Secret

Ability to obtain Relocation: May be available

Model-Based Systems Engineering role using SysML and tools like Cameo to design complex defense systems. Great fit if you like architecture, simulations, requirements flow-down, and leading cross-functional teams on high-visibility programs.

Employer: Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Location: Plymouth, MN

Type: Full-time (early career)

Salary (Level 1): $72,700 – $109,100

Salary (Level 2): $87,600 – $131,400

Travel: ~10%

~10% Clearance: Ability to obtain DoD Secret

Ability to obtain Relocation: May be available

For students or recent grads in Electrical Engineering (graduating by Dec 2026). You’ll work on electronic fuzing and warhead products—circuit design, schematic capture, board layout reviews, and lab testing—while learning from senior engineers in a defense setting.

Employer: Integer Holdings Corporation

Location: Plymouth, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $115,500 – $169,400

Lead process development for medical device manufacturing, driving new technologies, yield improvements, and global process transfers. This is a senior, hands-on role where you’ll guide a small team, own key projects, and push continuous improvement in a regulated environment.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.