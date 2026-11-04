👔 Plymouth, MN Management Roles with Multiple Openings

Plymouth’s leadership job scene is busy right now, with options from retail to healthcare data. If you’ve got management experience, there’s room to move up.

Employer: Dal-Tile LLC (subsidiary of Mohawk Industries)

Dal-Tile LLC (subsidiary of Mohawk Industries) Location: Plymouth, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Help run day-to-day operations for the largest tile and natural stone maker in the U.S. You’ll train and coach staff, support sales, handle operations (freight, margins, safety), and may step in for the manager. Requires a bachelor’s degree, 6–8 years’ experience, and 1–3 years of management. Includes 401k match, employee discount, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Domino’s – Team Honey Badger

Location: Plymouth, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base salary plus bonus (amount not listed)

Run a fast-paced Domino’s store and lead a team for one of the largest Domino’s franchise groups. You’ll oversee daily operations, hiring, scheduling, costs, and customer service, with paid training, leadership development, meal discounts, paid vacation, and flexible scheduling. Prior leadership is preferred; must be 18+ with reliable transportation and a valid driver’s license.

Employer: Optum / UnitedHealth Group

Location: Plymouth, MN (Remote within U.S.; Minneapolis-area hires in office 4 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $91,700 – $163,700/year (based on experience and location)

Lead operations for a healthcare commercial data mining team, improving payment accuracy for health insurers. You’ll manage strategy, audit efficiency, data accuracy, and staff, while working closely with clients and internal teams. Requires 4+ years in healthcare/insurance/payment integrity, 2+ years with coding and reimbursement policies, and strong knowledge of claims, EDI (837/835), and payer workflows. Comes with a comprehensive benefits package, incentive programs, equity stock purchase, and 401k contribution.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.