🛒 Plymouth, MN Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Plymouth has some solid customer-facing roles open right now, from steady lab support work to classic grocery cashier shifts. If you like helping people and keeping things moving, these are worth a look.

Employer: Eurofins

Eurofins Location: Plymouth, MN

Type: Part-time , up to 25 hours/week

, up to 25 hours/week Pay: $19.00/hour

Support Eurofins’ Tasteocracy research panel by helping participants over phone, email, chat, and text. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with outbound calls, and want flexible shifts between 9 AM–9 PM, including an occasional weekend day.

Employer: Eurofins US Food, Feed, & Supplement Testing

Location: Plymouth, MN

Type: Full-time , 35–40 hours/week

, 35–40 hours/week Pay: $19.00/hour

Similar to the part-time role, but full-time hours plus full benefits. You’ll be the main contact for study participants, answering questions, updating records, and helping recruit people for studies, with rotating weekend shifts and a weekday off when you work a weekend.

Employer: Coborn's

Location: Plymouth, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Front-of-store role where you run the register, bag groceries, and help guests find what they need. Coborn’s is employee-owned and offers perks like 10% grocery discount, DailyPay access, PTO, Sunday premium pay, 401(k) with match, ESOP, and more, even for many part-timers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.