Plymouth’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from part-time front-line roles to full-time management tracks. Here are a few solid picks if you like helping people and staying on your feet.

Employer: Eurofins US Food, Feed, & Supplement Testing

Eurofins US Food, Feed, & Supplement Testing Location: Plymouth, MI

Type: Part-time (up to 25 hrs/week)

Pay: $19.00/hour

Handle phone, email, chat, and text support for research participants and help match them to the right studies. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, like problem-solving, and want steady hours with a clear schedule window (mostly weekdays, some rotating weekends).

Employer: Belle Tire

Location: Plymouth, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $70,000 – $90,000/year

Step into a fast track toward Store Manager, learning sales, operations, and team leadership in a busy tire and auto service shop. Ideal if you have 3–5 years of retail leadership, want strong benefits, and are ready to grow into running your own store.

Employer: Wild Bills Tobacco

Location: Plymouth, MI

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Work in a laid-back retail setting helping customers with tobacco and vape products, with chances to earn spiffs (commissions) and grow into more responsibility. Good for someone 21+ who likes sales goals, flexible schedules, and employee discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.