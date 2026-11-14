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🏗️ Plymouth, MI Engineering Roles With Multiple Openings
Plymouth’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially for folks who like hands-on work with machines, lasers, and manufacturing.
Below are several solid roles you can scan and apply to fast.
Project Engineer – Machine Vision Systems
- Employer: Atlas Copco Group
- Location: Plymouth, MI (office + frequent customer site travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll install, commission, test, and debug machine vision, robotics, and automation systems at customer sites and act as the main technical contact. Good fit if you like travel, problem-solving in the field, and working closely with project managers and customers.
Process Engineer – Powder Manufacturing
- Employer: Oerlikon
- Location: Plymouth, MI manufacturing site
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (offers competitive pay and benefits from day one)
You’ll be the go-to technical expert for a bulk material manufacturing process, improving yield, quality, and cost while leading continuous improvement and capital projects. Great if you have a Chemical Engineering degree and enjoy hands-on work with big, hot, noisy equipment plus strong benefits and PTO.
Field Service Engineer – Solid State Lasers
- Employer: TRUMPF North America
- Location: Based near Plymouth, MI / major airport; 100% travel across North America and abroad
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $27.95 – $44.24/hour (plus benefits)
This role is all about installing, troubleshooting, and repairing laser machines at customer sites, with heavy travel and deep technical work on electrical and computer systems. Ideal if you have field service experience, like being on the road, and want strong benefits, 401(k) match, and paid time off from day one.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—employers often flex for the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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