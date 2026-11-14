Healthcare hiring around Plymouth, MI is steady, with options for both licensed clinicians and entry‑level talent. Here are several solid roles worth a quick look.

Employer: Endodontic Practice Partners

Endodontic Practice Partners Location: Plymouth, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Highly competitive compensation package (details not listed)

Provide advanced root canal and endodontic care using modern tech, while working closely with referring dentists. This role stands out for its strong earning potential, possible sign-on bonus, relocation help, equity, and a full benefits package including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, malpractice coverage, CE allowance, and paid time off.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Plymouth, MI (retail pharmacy)

(retail pharmacy) Type: Full-time (about 30 hours/week )

(about ) Pay Range: $16.50 – $25.00/hour

Application window: Anticipated close date 01/13/2027

Support pharmacists with prescription filling, customer service, inventory, and (where allowed) vaccine support. Good fit if you like a fast-paced, people-focused role with clear training, room to grow, and benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, and wellness programs.

Employer: HealthQuest Physical Therapy

Location: Plymouth, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive compensation (exact range not listed)

Work hands-on with patients under a PT’s direction, helping them move better and get back to daily life. This independent, therapist‑owned group offers career growth, mentorship, CE support, APTA membership, plus a full benefits package with medical, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.