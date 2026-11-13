Plymouth’s leadership job market is busy right now, with banks and manufacturers both hiring. If you’ve got management experience, there are a couple of solid options to check out this week.

Employer: Fifth Third Bank

Fifth Third Bank Location: Plymouth, MI 48170

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (base pay + incentive plan)

Lead a local branch team, grow consumer and small business relationships, and own the financial center’s performance. This is a good fit if you have sales or banking experience, like coaching people, and want a role that’s active in the community.

Alternate listing of the same role: Financial Center Manager II (Indeed)

Employer: Atlas Copco Group / Perceptron Inc

Location: Plymouth, MI (hybrid: mix of on-site and remote)

(hybrid: mix of on-site and remote) Type: Full-time

Functional area: Manufacturing / Product Company Operations

Manufacturing / Product Company Operations Salary: Not listed

Oversee purchasing, logistics, warehouse, production, and quality for a manufacturing product company. This role is hands-on, focused on safety, lean processes, and continuous improvement, and reports directly to the General Manager.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.