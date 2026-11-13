undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏗️ Plymouth, MI Architecture & Engineering Roles – Multiple Openings
Plymouth’s engineering scene is busy right now, with work tied to autos and new building projects. Here are a couple of solid roles if you like being close to the action, not just behind a desk.
Entry-Level Field Testing Technicians (Building Science)
- Employer: Intertek Building & Construction
- Location: Plymouth, MI (field work with some travel, up to 25% overnight)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (no exact range listed)
Hands-on role testing building enclosures on commercial, residential, healthcare, and campus projects. Great fit if you’re comfortable with tools, can lift 50 lbs, and want steady Monday–Friday hours plus strong benefits (PTO, holidays, medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, tuition help).
Resident Engineer – Steering Systems (Contract)
- Employer: Actalent
- Location: Based in Plymouth, MI, working onsite at GM Warren + Milford Proving Grounds
- Type: Contract, fully onsite
- Pay: $35.00 – $38.00/hour
- Application deadline: Nov 26, 2026
You’ll be the go-between for GM and the supplier on electric power steering programs—supporting hardware/software integration, testing, and issue resolution. Good match if you know electrical components, validation testing, and want to stay close to vehicle development.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—similar roles pop up often around Plymouth.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.