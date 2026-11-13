Plymouth’s engineering scene is busy right now, with work tied to autos and new building projects. Here are a couple of solid roles if you like being close to the action, not just behind a desk.

Employer: Intertek Building & Construction

Intertek Building & Construction Location: Plymouth, MI (field work with some travel, up to 25% overnight)

(field work with some travel, up to 25% overnight) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (no exact range listed)

Hands-on role testing building enclosures on commercial, residential, healthcare, and campus projects. Great fit if you’re comfortable with tools, can lift 50 lbs, and want steady Monday–Friday hours plus strong benefits (PTO, holidays, medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, tuition help).

Employer: Actalent

Location: Based in Plymouth, MI , working onsite at GM Warren + Milford Proving Grounds

Based in , working onsite at GM Warren + Milford Proving Grounds Type: Contract, fully onsite

Pay: $35.00 – $38.00/hour

Application deadline: Nov 26, 2026

You’ll be the go-between for GM and the supplier on electric power steering programs—supporting hardware/software integration, testing, and issue resolution. Good match if you know electrical components, validation testing, and want to stay close to vehicle development.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—similar roles pop up often around Plymouth.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.