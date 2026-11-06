🔧 Plymouth, MI Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Plymouth has steady demand for people who keep buildings, shops, and schools clean and running. If you like hands-on work and staying active, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: KBS - Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC

KBS - Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC Location: Plymouth, MI

Type: Full-time, permanent

Pay: $15.00/hour (with possible progressive increases at select sites)

Fast-paced warehouse cleaning role with multiple shift options (days/nights, including weekends). You’ll handle restrooms, break areas, offices, floors, trash, and some deep cleaning, with lots of walking and lifting up to 49 lbs. Full-time staff (30+ hours) can get medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, paid time off, pet insurance, and discounts, plus a Quick Pay option to access part of your paycheck early.

Employer: Pro Services, LLC (onsite at a high-speed bakery)

Pro Services, LLC (onsite at a high-speed bakery) Location: Plymouth, MI

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $34.41/hour base + $1.55/hour night shift differential

Shift: Third shift, 5:00 PM – 5:00 AM, rotating 3-2-3 schedule (about 48 hrs/week)

Hands-on maintenance role for experienced industrial mechanics who like solving problems fast. You’ll do preventive maintenance and troubleshooting on ovens, conveyors, mixers, motors, VFDs, and PLC-controlled systems, often in a fast-moving bakery environment. Expect physical work (lifting up to 100 lbs occasionally, ladders, wet areas) and regular PPE like hairnet, safety glasses, and ear protection.

Employer: BOB JEANNOTTE BUICK-GMC

Location: Plymouth, MI 48170

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Pay: $15.00 – $17.00/hour

Entry-level shop role with no experience required—great if you want to break into the auto industry. Monday–Friday with an occasional Saturday, you’ll help with automotive detailing, shop cleanup, and handling metal waste (lifting up to 50 lbs). Comes with 401(k) with match, medical, dental, vision, paid time off, and employee discounts.

Employer: ABM Industries Inc.

Location: Plymouth, MI (K–12 or campus setting)

(K–12 or campus setting) Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Part-time cleaning job in a school environment, ideal if you’re new or returning to the workforce. You’ll clean classrooms, hallways, restrooms, offices, and sometimes help with seasonal tasks like leaf raking or snow removal. No diploma or experience is required—ABM provides training and offers a broader benefits program for eligible frontline team members.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—local spots like these tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.