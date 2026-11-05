📋 Plymouth, MI Admin & Office Jobs with Multiple Openings

Plymouth has a nice mix of office roles right now, from healthcare front desks to executive support and a flexible part‑time gig. Good options if you like organizing, helping people, and keeping things running smoothly.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Henry Ford Health Location: Plymouth, MI (Henry Ford Medical Center – Plymouth, 40777 Ann Arbor Rd)

(Henry Ford Medical Center – Plymouth, 40777 Ann Arbor Rd) Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Support a busy primary care clinic by scheduling appointments, handling calls, and keeping patient flow organized. Good fit if you know basic Microsoft Office, like helping patients, and can stay calm and kind when things get stressful.

Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed; this is the same role, so it’s listed once here.

Employer: TRAM, Inc.

Location: Plymouth, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High‑impact role supporting the President & COO at an automotive parts manufacturer. You’ll manage calendars, email, travel, meetings, and presentations—great if you have 3–5+ years of executive support, strong Microsoft Office skills, and like being the right hand to senior leadership.

Employer: Finitetek

Location: Plymouth, MI (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.00 – $23.00 per hour

Front‑office role at an accounting firm handling phones, client scheduling, file management, and basic billing/invoicing. Ideal if you have at least 1 year of admin experience, are comfortable with Microsoft Office, and like detailed, organized work—especially during tax season.

Employer: Phoenix Services LLC (supporting a marine engine manufacturer)

(supporting a marine engine manufacturer) Location: Plymouth, MI (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time ; Mon–Fri, 9:00am–1:30pm , strong potential to go full-time

; , strong potential to go full-time Salary: $19.00 – $25.00 per hour

Visible, people-facing role supporting the President and office operations—phones, visitors, supplies, events, calendar, email, and travel. Great if you have 3+ years of admin experience, strong computer skills, and enjoy being the friendly, organized hub of the office.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Plymouth employers often grow roles around people who show up well.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.