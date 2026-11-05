🏭 Plymouth, MI Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Plymouth’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid hands-on roles for people who like working with machines and making real products. Here are several full-time openings with clear pay and room to grow.

Employer: Delta Workforce

Delta Workforce Location: Plymouth, MI

Pay: $25–$35/hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Type: Full-time, direct hire

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:00 AM–5:30 PM (overtime after 40; early starts and some Saturdays available)

Run multiple Mitsubishi and GF Wire EDM machines making small, high-precision parts for automotive, aerospace, power generation, and DoD work. Great fit if you already know Wire EDM, can read blueprints, and like overtime options.

Location: Plymouth, MI

Pay: $20–$21/hour

Type: Full-time, onsite

Shifts: 1st shift and 3rd shift openings

Work for a fastener manufacturer running camera-based vision sorting machines that inspect and pack parts. Good for someone with basic manufacturing or machine-op experience who wants more technical, automated equipment skills.

Employer: Oerlikon

Location: Plymouth, MI

Type: Full-time, onsite (1st shift, 6:00 AM–2:30 PM)

Blend, mix, cure, screen, and pack clad products while meeting safety, quality, and productivity goals at a global materials company. Standout perks: benefits start on day one, including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid time off, and 12 paid holidays.

Employer: American Machining, Inc.

Location: Plymouth, MI

Pay: $18.00/hour

Type: Tiempo completo (full-time), presencial

Empresa de limpieza industrial con más de 35 años trabajando con fabricantes automotrices globales. Trabajo incluye desmontar, limpiar y reensamblar contenedores y piezas, hacer controles de calidad y usar herramientas manuales. Empleador bilingüe, con seguro médico, dental, de la vista, 401(k) con aporte, PTO y bonificaciones.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same employer or on nearby shifts.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.