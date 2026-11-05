undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏗️ Plymouth, MI Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings
Plymouth’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially in automotive and energy. If you’ve got design or leadership experience, there are some strong options here.
Substation Senior Civil/Structural Engineer
- Employer: Leidos
- Location: Plymouth, MI (office/hybrid in Walled Lake, MA option, or fully remote considered)
- Salary: $92,300 – $166,850
- Type: Full-time
- Category: Senior civil/structural, power substations
Lead civil/structural design for utility substation projects, own quality reviews, and mentor junior engineers. This role is ideal if you’re a PE with 8+ years’ experience in utility consulting and want a mix of technical leadership, client work, and some travel (up to 25%).
Local Business Field Manager – Homologation Engineering
- Employer: TÜV Rheinland North America
- Location: Plymouth, MI
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Category: Automotive engineering leadership
Run the homologation engineering business for North America, with P&L responsibility and a team of engineers and technical experts. You’ll oversee testing to EC/UN‑ECE rules, factory inspections, and ISO‑based audits, with about 55% domestic and international travel.
Senior Product Engineer – Safety Systems
- Employer: Toyoda Gosei North America Corporation
- Location: Plymouth, MI (Technical Safety Systems Engineering)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
- Category: Product engineering, automotive safety
Own product development for airbag and steering wheel components from concept through SOP. Good fit if you have 4–8 years of engineering experience, know APQP and automotive standards, and are comfortable with CATIA V5 or NX/UG and OEM customer portals.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Plymouth employers often consider strong adjacent experience.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.