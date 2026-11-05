🏗️ Plymouth, MI Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings

Plymouth’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially in automotive and energy. If you’ve got design or leadership experience, there are some strong options here.

Employer: Leidos

Leidos Location: Plymouth, MI (office/hybrid in Walled Lake, MA option, or fully remote considered)

(office/hybrid in Walled Lake, MA option, or fully remote considered) Salary: $92,300 – $166,850

Type: Full-time

Category: Senior civil/structural, power substations

Lead civil/structural design for utility substation projects, own quality reviews, and mentor junior engineers. This role is ideal if you’re a PE with 8+ years’ experience in utility consulting and want a mix of technical leadership, client work, and some travel (up to 25%).

Employer: TÜV Rheinland North America

Location: Plymouth, MI

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Category: Automotive engineering leadership

Run the homologation engineering business for North America, with P&L responsibility and a team of engineers and technical experts. You’ll oversee testing to EC/UN‑ECE rules, factory inspections, and ISO‑based audits, with about 55% domestic and international travel.

Employer: Toyoda Gosei North America Corporation

Location: Plymouth, MI (Technical Safety Systems Engineering)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Category: Product engineering, automotive safety

Own product development for airbag and steering wheel components from concept through SOP. Good fit if you have 4–8 years of engineering experience, know APQP and automotive standards, and are comfortable with CATIA V5 or NX/UG and OEM customer portals.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Plymouth employers often consider strong adjacent experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.