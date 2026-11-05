📣 Plymouth, MI Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple High-Earning Paths

Plymouth’s sales scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like talking with people and closing deals. Here are a few local roles with real earning potential and clear growth paths.

Employer: SalesDraft Talent Agency

SalesDraft Talent Agency Location: Plymouth, MI (in-office)

(in-office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Uncapped commission, unlimited earnings (performance-based)

This is a licensed insurance sales role (P&C or Life & Health required) with uncapped income potential and a clear path into management or agency ownership. Great fit if you already have 2+ years of sales, like consultative selling, and want to build a long-term book of business from an office setting.

Employer: Everstory Partners (United Memorial Gardens)

(United Memorial Gardens) Location: Plymouth, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Targeted first-year earnings: $50,000–$60,000 (uncapped commissions or guaranteed minimum hourly, plus paid training)

Help families with funeral and cemetery planning using a consultative, relationship-based sales approach. You’ll work leads, do community outreach, use HubSpot CRM, and earn commission, with benefits, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, and career advancement programs.

Employer: Orkin

Location: Plymouth, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Average first-year earnings: $80,000–$100,000 (base + uncapped commission)

Visit homes, inspect for pest issues, and sell Orkin’s protection plans with a company vehicle, gas card, and paid training included. Ideal if you’re competitive, like working independently, and don’t mind climbing ladders or checking attics and crawl spaces.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and may have similar openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.