🏥 Plymouth, MI Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings This Month

Plymouth’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from clinic work to school‑based therapy. Here are a few solid roles if you want to grow your career close to home.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Plymouth, MI (school district)

Salary: **$52.40 – $56.40 per hour + ~$3,000 assignment bonus***

**$52.40 – $56.40 per hour + ~$3,000 assignment bonus*** Type: Full-time, 13-week local contract (35 hrs/week, day shift)

Work with students on speech and language goals, write IEPs, and team up with teachers and families. Great fit if you have a Master’s in SLP and a Michigan SLP license (or pending) and want strong benefits plus CEU support.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Plymouth, MI

Salary: $20.00 – $23.75 per hour

Type: Part-time

Application window expected to close: 11/03/2027

Designed for 3rd year pharmacy students who want real-world retail experience and a clear training roadmap toward a pharmacist role. You’ll support prescription processing, patient counseling (under supervision), immunizations (where allowed), and learn store and district operations.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Location: Henry Ford Medical Center – Plymouth, 40777 Ann Arbor Rd, Plymouth, MI 48170

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Contingent (hours vary), may travel to other nearby urology sites

Hands-on clinic role where you room patients, take vitals, assist with urology exams and procedures, give meds and vaccines (per orders), and handle basic clerical work. Open to grads of MA programs, LPNs, EMTs/paramedics, or military-trained medical personnel with recent clinical experience.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.