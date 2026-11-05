💰 Plymouth, MI Accounting Jobs with Multiple Openings

Plymouth’s finance scene is busy right now, especially with strong manufacturing and wealth management in the area. Here are several solid accounting and finance roles hiring locally.

Employer: Foguth Financial Group

Location: Plymouth, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (commission-based)

Join an established wealth management office backed by big partnerships with the Detroit Lions and University of Michigan Athletics. You’ll get 450+ warm leads per year, no desk fees, and a full support team so you can focus on serving families across Metro Detroit.

Employer: LHH (recruiting for a private company)

Location: Plymouth, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the full accounting function for a privately held organization, including financial statements, monthly close, AP/AR, payroll, cash flow, and audits. Great fit if you have 6+ years of progressive accounting experience and want a hands-on leadership role, ideally with manufacturing or operations exposure.

Employer: GLOBAL CNC INDUSTRIES, LTD.

Location: Plymouth, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, paid time off

Work for a long-standing U.S.-based manufacturer supporting day-to-day accounting: AP/AR, payroll, reconciliations, month-end close, tax payments, and financial reports. Good role if you have 1+ year of accounting experience, strong Excel skills, and want room to grow in a manufacturing environment.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more detail and flexibility than the summary.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.