Plymouth Meeting has a nice mix of hands-on clinical and office-based healthcare roles right now. Good options here if you like fast-paced medical work or steady 9–5 billing jobs.

Employer: Metropolitan Veterinary Associates (posting highlights Hickory Veterinary and Specialty Hospital)

Metropolitan Veterinary Associates (posting highlights Hickory Veterinary and Specialty Hospital) Location: Plymouth Meeting, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $21/hour + $5,000 sign-on bonus and $2,000 retention bonus

4×10-hour shifts between 6am–9pm with some weekends. Full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, CE allowance, tuition help, mental health support, pet care discounts, uniform allowance). You’ll triage and treat emergency cases, work closely with ER vets, and support worried pet owners.

Employer: Practice Metrix

Location: Plymouth Meeting, PA (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $25/hour, about 40 hours/week

On-site consulting role helping dental and oral surgery practices fix and improve their billing. Great fit if you’ve been a Dental Office Manager and enjoy problem-solving, training teams, and managing projects. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO.

Employer: Synergy Orthopedics

Location: Plymouth Meeting, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Handles full-cycle medical billing and collections for orthopedic bracing and rehab products. You’ll verify benefits, get pre-certs, submit claims, and work with both patients and insurers. Best for someone with 2+ years of medical billing (DME experience a plus) who likes detail-heavy work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers have related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.