So many sweet cats are waiting for homes right now in Plymouth Meeting, PA. All of these kitties are at the Brandywine Valley SPCA Everyday Adoption Center (Petsmart #562) and could be your new best friend.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - EAC (Petsmart #562, 2100 Chemical Road, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462)

(Petsmart #562, 2100 Chemical Road, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462) Phone: (610) 567-2933

Shelter staff are still getting to know Darling Nikki, so her full bio is coming soon. You can meet her in person now and see if this tuxedo girl is the match for you.

👉 Meet Darling Nikki and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly Black

Mostly Black Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - EAC

Phone: (610) 567-2933

Little Duck is a mostly black kitten. Staff are still learning her personality, but she’s ready to meet potential adopters now.

👉 Meet Duck and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange / Red

Orange / Red Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - EAC

Phone: (610) 567-2933

Fall is a beautiful orange adult cat. Her full bio isn’t posted yet, but you can visit her at the Everyday Adoption Center and see if she’s the calm companion you’ve been hoping for.

👉 Meet Fall and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly White

Mostly White Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - EAC

Phone: (610) 567-2933

Calypso is a mostly white kitten. Staff are still getting to know her, but she’s ready for visitors and a loving home.

👉 Meet Calypso and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - EAC

Phone: (610) 567-2933

Lemondrop is a young white cat whose personality is still being discovered by staff. Stop by to see if he’s the sweet boy for your family.

👉 Meet Lemondrop and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly Brown / Chocolate

Mostly Brown / Chocolate Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - EAC

Phone: (610) 567-2933

Trigger is an adult brown/chocolate kitty. His bio is coming soon, but you can meet him now at the Plymouth Meeting Petsmart Everyday Adoption Center.

👉 Meet Trigger and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: All Black

All Black Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - EAC

Phone: (610) 567-2933

Purple Cobra is a sleek all-black kitten. Staff are still getting to know her, but she’s ready to charm visitors in person.

👉 Meet Purple Cobra and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption fee: $125 (waived for qualifying veterans)

(waived for qualifying veterans) Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - EAC

Phone: (610) 567-2933

Smoochie is a white and black tuxedo cat with beautiful golden eyes. She’s friendly but still a bit shy as she adjusts to shelter life. She’s hoping for a calm, loving forever home where she can feel safe and blossom.

Smoochie also qualifies for the Sponsored by Simba – Pets for Veterans program: no adoption fee for any military veteran adopting a pet aged one year and older.

👉 Meet Smoochie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown / Chocolate

Brown / Chocolate Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - EAC

Phone: (610) 567-2933

Dive is a brown/chocolate kitten whose personality is still being discovered. Visit her at the Everyday Adoption Center to see if she’s your match.

👉 Meet Dive and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - EAC

Phone: (610) 567-2933

Purple Rain is a tuxedo kitten with a bio coming soon. You don’t have to wait for the write-up—stop by and meet him in person.

👉 Meet Purple Rain and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange / Red

Orange / Red Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - EAC

Phone: (610) 567-2933

Tortellini is an orange/red kitten. Staff are still getting to know her, but she’s ready to meet families and find her first real home.

👉 Meet Tortellini and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - EAC

Phone: (610) 567-2933

Raspberry Beret is a tuxedo kitten with a bio on the way. You can visit her now at the Plymouth Meeting Petsmart Everyday Adoption Center.

👉 Meet Raspberry Beret and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please stop by Brandywine Valley SPCA – Everyday Adoption Center at Petsmart, 2100 Chemical Road, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462, or call (610) 567-2933 to ask about any of these wonderful cats.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.