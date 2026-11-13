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Plymouth Meeting
🛒 Plymouth Meeting customer service jobs with multiple openings
8 days ago
Plymouth Meeting has a nice mix of retail roles right now—from flexible part-time merch work to full-time store leadership.
Here are a few solid options worth a look:
Retail Display Installer – Electronics (Part Time)
- Employer: ActionLink
- Location: Plymouth Meeting, PA + nearby stores
- Type: Part-time (up to 20 hrs/week, Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm, no weekends)
- Pay: $19–$23/hour (based on experience)
- Work in big-name stores setting up and maintaining displays for brands like Microsoft, Samsung, T-Mobile, Dyson, Bose, and Intel. Paid training, weekly pay, 401(k) with company match, PTO, and mileage/drive-time reimbursement if you’re traveling between stores.
Sales Supervisor – Plymouth Meeting
- Employer: Warby Parker
- Location: Plymouth Meeting, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive base pay + potential variable compensation (exact range not listed)
- Lead the sales floor and help run the store when managers are out, while giving customers honest style advice and great service. Full-time perks include health, vision, and dental insurance, 401(k), paid time off, free eyewear, and more.
If something here feels close but not perfect, still click through—each listing has more detail on hours, requirements, and how to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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