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PW runner to race at state cross country meet
5 days ago
PW runner Abby Ekbatani will compete in the State Cross Country Championships at Big Spring High School in Newville on Saturday, November 7. She qualified after running a personal best of 19:32 in the 5000-meter race at district championships at Lehigh University, where the PWHS Girls Cross Country Team finished 12th out of 50 teams.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Colonial School District
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