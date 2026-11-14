📅 New England Harvest Feast dinner-theater in Plymouth

Enjoy a cozy New England–style Harvest Feast with dinner and live performance at Plimoth Patuxet. This is a themed dinner-theater experience inspired by historic New England food traditions, with costumed performers, music, and storytelling.

Your Feast ticket also includes two days of admission to all of Plimoth Patuxet’s historic sites, so you can explore the museum before or after your meal.

If you’re looking for a special night out that mixes food, history, and theater, this is a good one to put on your calendar in Plymouth. Check the event listing for exact seating times and ticket purchase details.