undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📅 New England Harvest Feast dinner-theater in Plymouth
📅 New England Harvest Feast dinner-theater in Plymouth
Enjoy a cozy New England–style Harvest Feast with dinner and live performance at Plimoth Patuxet. This is a themed dinner-theater experience inspired by historic New England food traditions, with costumed performers, music, and storytelling.
Your Feast ticket also includes two days of admission to all of Plimoth Patuxet’s historic sites, so you can explore the museum before or after your meal.
If you’re looking for a special night out that mixes food, history, and theater, this is a good one to put on your calendar in Plymouth. Check the event listing for exact seating times and ticket purchase details.
More Info: New England Harvest Feast (Plymouth) - November 14...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.