Plymouth has some solid options right now if you like helping people and don’t mind rolling up your sleeves. These roles are hands-on, in the community, and pay fairly for entry-level and early-career work.

Employer: Riverside Community Care (Bay State Community Services)

Riverside Community Care (Bay State Community Services) Location: Plymouth, MA

Type: Per diem / relief (hours vary)

Per diem / relief (hours vary) Pay: $19.00/hour without MAP; $20.00/hour with MAP

Work in a residential group home, supporting teens with daily living skills, safety, and emotional support. Good fit if you’re calm under pressure, can be a positive role model, and want flexible, as-needed shifts.

Note: This role also appears on LinkedIn with the same details; it’s the same job, just a different posting.

Employer: Vinfen

Location: Plymouth, MA

Type: Per diem / relief (internship category)

Per diem / relief (internship category) Pay Range: $20.50 – $22.55/hour

Support adults with mental health needs in a residential setting—help with daily living, appointments, community outings, and crisis support. Great if you want direct mental health experience, can handle active work (cleaning, cooking, some lifting), and may be eyeing a longer-term human services career.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same agencies. Don’t wait too long; per diem spots tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.