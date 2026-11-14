📢 Support Plymouth small businesses on Shop Small Saturday

Small Business Saturday is a national shopping day that celebrates and supports local businesses. In Plymouth and the South Shore, it’s a chance to shop, eat, and explore while keeping your dollars in the community.

On Shop Small Saturday, you can:

Visit downtown Plymouth boutiques and specialty shops for holiday gifts.

boutiques and specialty shops for holiday gifts. Stroll the waterfront and The Shops at Village Landing on Water Street for handcrafted and one-of-a-kind items.

and for handcrafted and one-of-a-kind items. Enjoy local restaurants, breweries, taverns, and bakeries —stay for a meal, snack, or cocktail.

—stay for a meal, snack, or cocktail. Try newer spots like Suji’s Kitchen (Kingston) , Turmeric House (Weymouth) , and Kogi Bar & Grill on Main Street in Plymouth .

, , and . Check the Plymouth Area Chamber of Commerce for participating businesses and deals.

for participating businesses and deals. Buy gift cards and leave positive reviews on Google or Facebook, and tag businesses on social media to give them a boost.

All of these are simple ways to celebrate Shop Small Saturday and support local owners this holiday season.