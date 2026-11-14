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Plymouth
📢 Shop Small Saturday ideas around Plymouth & South Shore
2 days ago
📢 Support Plymouth small businesses on Shop Small Saturday
Small Business Saturday is a national shopping day that celebrates and supports local businesses. In Plymouth and the South Shore, it’s a chance to shop, eat, and explore while keeping your dollars in the community.
On Shop Small Saturday, you can:
- Visit downtown Plymouth boutiques and specialty shops for holiday gifts.
- Stroll the waterfront and The Shops at Village Landing on Water Street for handcrafted and one-of-a-kind items.
- Enjoy local restaurants, breweries, taverns, and bakeries—stay for a meal, snack, or cocktail.
- Try newer spots like Suji’s Kitchen (Kingston), Turmeric House (Weymouth), and Kogi Bar & Grill on Main Street in Plymouth.
- Check the Plymouth Area Chamber of Commerce for participating businesses and deals.
- Buy gift cards and leave positive reviews on Google or Facebook, and tag businesses on social media to give them a boost.
All of these are simple ways to celebrate Shop Small Saturday and support local owners this holiday season.
More Info: How to Celebrate Shop Small Saturday in Plymouth ...
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