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Plymouth
🚌 Plymouth, MA Transportation Jobs with Multiple Local Openings
13 days ago
Plymouth has some solid transportation roles right now, from hands-on diesel work to community van routes and package delivery. If you like being on the road and staying active, these are worth a look.
Mobile Diesel Mechanic II – $32–$48/hr + $3,000 Bonus
- Employer: Cox Automotive Inc. (Cox Fleet)
- Location: Plymouth, MA (mobile/field based)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $32.31 – $48.46 per hour + $3,000 new hire bonus (paid in two parts)
- Why it’s interesting: Lead-level mobile diesel tech role working on light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks and trailers, including DOT inspections and advanced diagnostics. Weekly pay, take-home service truck, strong benefits (health, dental, vision Day 1, 401(k) match, up to 5 weeks PTO, tuition help) and clear promotion paths.
Van Driver – Community Transportation, From $20.82/hr
- Employer: South Shore Community Action Council (SSCAC)
- Location: Plymouth, MA (regional routes)
- Type: Full-time (about 37 hrs/week)
- Pay: From $20.82 per hour (approx. $27,066 – $43,305/year)
- Why it’s interesting: Drive a modern van helping seniors, families, and medically involved clients get where they need to go. Good fit if you like steady routes, using a tablet for GPS and logs, and want strong benefits (health, dental, 403(b) with employer contributions, PTO, holidays, life and disability insurance).
Delivery Driver – $25/hr + Incentives, No Experience Needed
- Employer: MTX Logistics Corp (local Delivery Service Partner)
- Location: Plymouth, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25 per hour + incentives, with next-day access to earnings
- Why it’s interesting: Full-time package delivery in company vans (no CDL or experience required; training provided). Great if you like fast-paced, physical work with benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and paid training.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—transportation employers often have new routes and shifts opening up.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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