Plymouth’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want full-time leadership or flexible, part-time hours. Here are a few standout customer-facing roles hiring locally.

Employer: Stop & Shop

Stop & Shop Location: 127 Samoset Street, Plymouth, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $64,800 – $97,200 + bonus eligibility (12.5%)

Lead the front end, online pickup, and cash office for a busy grocery store. This role is great if you have 1–3 years of supervisory experience and want strong pay, comprehensive benefits, associate discounts, and clear paths for career growth.

Employer: CROSSMARK / Product Connections (Acosta Group)

Location: Plymouth, MA (retail store environment)

Type: Part-time (up to ~25 hours/week)

Salary: $18.00/hour

Perfect if you like talking with people and sampling products in-store. You’ll set up demo tables, prepare and serve samples, and promote brands, with flexible hours and light experience requirements (HS diploma or a few months of related experience preferred).

Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.

Location: 200 Colony Place, Plymouth, MA 02360

Type: Regular Full-time

Salary: $17.50 – $19.50/hour

Step into a key leadership role overseeing front-end operations and acting as Manager on Duty. This is a strong fit if you have at least 1 year of retail supervisory experience and want growth opportunities, benefits, PTO, holidays, 401(k), and an associate discount.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—retail roles in Plymouth tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.