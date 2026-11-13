📅 West Winter Fest supports West Plymouth Elementary PTA

West Winter Fest (formerly the Frosty Village Craft Fair) is a nonprofit, volunteer-run craft fair that raises money for the West Plymouth Elementary School PTA.

All proceeds go toward enrichment programs, classroom resources, and special experiences for students.

The event features 80+ local artisans and vendors selling unique, handmade, and carefully curated items that are great for holiday gifts. There’s also a bake sale and a raffle with prizes donated by local businesses and community partners.

The fair is organized by PTA board members and parent volunteers to create a fun, festive day for families, friends, and neighbors in Plymouth.

Check the event listing for the exact date, time, and location before you go.