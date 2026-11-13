📅 Plimoth Patuxet Museums Cinema – Fall 2026 Schedule Catch new films at Plimoth Patuxet Museums Cinema in Plymouth this November and December. Maxwell Theater You Can See Everything – Nov 13–19, 6pm (Rated R) Documentary-style look at Elizabeth Holmes in the 34 days before she goes to prison.

– (Rated R) Wild Horse Nine – Nov 20–26, 4:30pm & 7pm (Rated R) CIA thriller set around the 1973 Chilean coup and Easter Island.

– (Rated R) Linn Theater Wild Horse Nine – Nov 13–19, 4:30pm & 7pm (Rated R)

– (Rated R) Ebenezer – Nov 20–26, 4:30pm & 7pm (Rated PG-13) Johnny Depp stars as Ebenezer Scrooge in a new twist on the classic tale.

– (Rated PG-13) Elsinore – Dec 4–10, 4:30pm & 7pm (Rated R) True story of actor Ian Charleson facing his final role.

– (Rated R) Admission General: $12.50 (or $11.00 with Club Card )

$12.50 (or ) Senior 62+: $10 (or $8.50 with Club Card )

$10 (or ) Club Card: $15.00 Fresh popcorn, candy, and fountain drinks are sold daily; beer & wine on Saturdays.

More Info: Plimoth Patuxet Museums Cinema (Plymouth) - Novemb...