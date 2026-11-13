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📅 Fall 2026 film lineup at Plimoth Patuxet Museums Cinema
9 days ago
📅 Plimoth Patuxet Museums Cinema – Fall 2026 Schedule
Catch new films at Plimoth Patuxet Museums Cinema in Plymouth this November and December.
Maxwell Theater
- You Can See Everything – Nov 13–19, 6pm (Rated R)
- Documentary-style look at Elizabeth Holmes in the 34 days before she goes to prison.
- Wild Horse Nine – Nov 20–26, 4:30pm & 7pm (Rated R)
- CIA thriller set around the 1973 Chilean coup and Easter Island.
Linn Theater
- Wild Horse Nine – Nov 13–19, 4:30pm & 7pm (Rated R)
- Ebenezer – Nov 20–26, 4:30pm & 7pm (Rated PG-13)
- Johnny Depp stars as Ebenezer Scrooge in a new twist on the classic tale.
- Elsinore – Dec 4–10, 4:30pm & 7pm (Rated R)
- True story of actor Ian Charleson facing his final role.
Admission
- General: $12.50 (or $11.00 with Club Card)
- Senior 62+: $10 (or $8.50 with Club Card)
- Club Card: $15.00
Fresh popcorn, candy, and fountain drinks are sold daily; beer & wine on Saturdays.
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