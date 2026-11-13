📅 Free photo exhibit at Plymouth Center for the Arts

Check out “Lofty Ideas: Photos by Ed Nute” at the Plymouth Center for the Arts Loft Gallery.

Ed Nute has been a commercial photographer on the South Shore for over 50 years, working in food, portraits, catalog, industrial, and fine art photography. This show features his work and is free and open to the public.

Exhibition dates: October 30 – December 6, 2026

Location: Plymouth Center for the Arts, Loft Gallery

Hours:

Wednesday–Saturday: 10 AM – 4 PM

Sunday: 1 PM – 4 PM

No tickets needed—just stop by during open hours to enjoy the exhibit.