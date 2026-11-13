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Plymouth
📅 Free Ed Nute photo exhibit runs through Dec. 6
9 days ago
📅 Free photo exhibit at Plymouth Center for the Arts
Check out “Lofty Ideas: Photos by Ed Nute” at the Plymouth Center for the Arts Loft Gallery.
Ed Nute has been a commercial photographer on the South Shore for over 50 years, working in food, portraits, catalog, industrial, and fine art photography. This show features his work and is free and open to the public.
Exhibition dates: October 30 – December 6, 2026
Location: Plymouth Center for the Arts, Loft Gallery
Hours:
- Wednesday–Saturday: 10 AM – 4 PM
- Sunday: 1 PM – 4 PM
No tickets needed—just stop by during open hours to enjoy the exhibit.
More Info: Lofty Ideas: Photos by Ed Nute - October 30, 2026
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