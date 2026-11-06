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Plymouth

📢 Donate non-perishable food to Plymouth’s town food drive

8 days ago
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📢 Donate to Plymouth’s November Town Food Drive

The Town of Plymouth is collecting non-perishable food this month to help local families in need.

You can drop off donations at Town Hall, 26 Court St. Look for the donation boxes:

  • Near the Main Entrance on the second level
  • In the Glass Atrium

Drop-off hours:

  • Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays: 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Tuesdays: 7:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
  • Fridays: 7:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Donations will be accepted through Friday, Nov. 20.

If you’re able, grab a few extra cans or boxes on your next grocery trip and bring them to Town Hall to support neighbors in our community.

More Info: Now Accepting Non-Perishable Goods for Town Food D...

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