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Plymouth
📢 Donate non-perishable food to Plymouth’s town food drive
8 days ago
📢 Donate to Plymouth’s November Town Food Drive
The Town of Plymouth is collecting non-perishable food this month to help local families in need.
You can drop off donations at Town Hall, 26 Court St. Look for the donation boxes:
- Near the Main Entrance on the second level
- In the Glass Atrium
Drop-off hours:
- Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays: 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Tuesdays: 7:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
- Fridays: 7:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Donations will be accepted through Friday, Nov. 20.
If you’re able, grab a few extra cans or boxes on your next grocery trip and bring them to Town Hall to support neighbors in our community.
More Info: Now Accepting Non-Perishable Goods for Town Food D...
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