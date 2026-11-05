📋 Plymouth, MA Admin Jobs With Multiple Full-Time Openings

Plymouth has some solid admin roles right now, from the courthouse to a museum and a busy eye clinic. All three are full-time and in-person, with clear paths to grow your skills.

Employer: Commonwealth of Massachusetts – Probate & Family Court Dept

Commonwealth of Massachusetts – Location: Plymouth, MA (Plymouth Probate & Family Court)

(Plymouth Probate & Family Court) Salary: $47,632 – $64,638 per year

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Apply via Trial Court site only (link above)

This role keeps child support and family court cases organized: processing legal documents, managing dockets, handling mail, and helping the public with forms and case info. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with computers, and like structured office work with a public service mission.

Employer: Plimoth Patuxet Museums

Location: Plymouth, MA

Pay: $23.00 – $27.00 per hour , about 35 hours/week

, about Type: Full-time, mostly Monday–Friday (some evenings/weekends, including Thanksgiving Day)

This is a great entry point into nonprofit work. You’ll help track 15–20 grants, keep calendars and records up to date, coordinate reports with different departments, and work closely with Finance. Ideal if you enjoy spreadsheets, writing, and careful recordkeeping, and want to build a career in fundraising or philanthropy.

Employer: Bay Eye Center

Location: Plymouth, MA

Pay: $18.00 – $21.00 per hour

Type: Full-time, in-person

Schedule: Mon, Tue, Thu ~9–5; Wed ~9–7; Sat ~8–2 (Saturday required)

Perfect if you like patient-facing work and want to learn healthcare admin. You’ll be trained to pre-test patients, prep charts in the EHR, help at the front desk, and keep records accurate, all in a small, supportive eye care team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—admin skills transfer well, and local employers often train the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.