🏥 Multiple Plymouth Healthcare Jobs, Up to $2.6K/Week

Plymouth’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from hospital nursing to recovery support work. If you’re in care work or looking to break into behavioral health, there’s something here for most experience levels.

Employer: Solomon Page

Solomon Page Location: Plymouth, MA

Type: Contract, 13 weeks

Schedule: 3x12 evening shifts

3x12 Estimated pay: ~$2,602 gross per week

Short-term PACU travel contract with strong weekly pay and benefits through Solomon Page, including medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and ESOP. Great fit if you have a current MA RN license, solid clinical skills, and like fast-paced post-anesthesia care.

Employer: Life Care Centers of America

Location: Plymouth, MA

Type: Full-time

Bonus: $2,000 sign-on bonus

Join a large, established long-term care company providing skilled nursing and rehab services. You’ll supervise CNAs/LPNs, manage care plans, and support residents’ physical and mental well-being; active MA RN license required, skilled nursing experience preferred.

Employer: RecSol Recovery Solutions

Location: Plymouth, MA

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mostly 8am–6pm, some 11am–9pm shifts

Provide assessments, individual and group therapy, and crisis intervention in a structured behavioral health setting. Ideal if you have a master’s in counseling, social work, or MFT and are licensed or license-eligible; comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), tuition help, DailyPay, and wellness perks.

Employer: High Point & Affiliated Organizations

Location: Plymouth, MA – Inpatient Campus (ATS/CSS/Section 35)

Type: Part-time, Full-time, or Per Diem

Part-time, Full-time, or Per Diem Schedule: Evening shift, 3pm–11pm

Pay: $21–$26/hour (experience/education dependent)

Hands-on role supporting patients in substance use and mental health treatment—monitoring safety, documenting in the EHR, and helping run groups. Great entry point with high school diploma/GED, plus benefits like medical, dental, vision, 403(b), CEU trainings, and even free classes to become a Licensed Counselor or Recovery Coach.

Employer: High Point & Affiliated Organizations

Location: Plymouth, MA – Inpatient Campus (ATS/CSS/Section 35)

Type: Part-time, Full-time, or Per Diem

Part-time, Full-time, or Per Diem Schedule: Overnight shift, 11pm–7am

Pay: $21–$26/hour (experience/education dependent)

Similar to the evening role but on nights—perfect if you prefer quieter hours while still doing meaningful work in recovery support. You’ll observe patients, assist nursing staff, help with admissions, and keep the milieu safe and therapeutic, with the same strong benefits and training opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing and may have related roles open too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.