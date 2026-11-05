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🏥 Multiple Plymouth Healthcare Jobs, Up to $2.6K/Week
Plymouth’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from hospital nursing to recovery support work. If you’re in care work or looking to break into behavioral health, there’s something here for most experience levels.
Registered Nurse / RN – PACU (13-Week Contract)
- Employer: Solomon Page
- Location: Plymouth, MA
- Type: Contract, 13 weeks
- Schedule: 3x12 evening shifts
- Estimated pay: ~$2,602 gross per week
Short-term PACU travel contract with strong weekly pay and benefits through Solomon Page, including medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and ESOP. Great fit if you have a current MA RN license, solid clinical skills, and like fast-paced post-anesthesia care.
RN Registered Nurse – Skilled Nursing
- Employer: Life Care Centers of America
- Location: Plymouth, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Bonus: $2,000 sign-on bonus
Join a large, established long-term care company providing skilled nursing and rehab services. You’ll supervise CNAs/LPNs, manage care plans, and support residents’ physical and mental well-being; active MA RN license required, skilled nursing experience preferred.
Mental Health Clinician – MASAC
- Employer: RecSol Recovery Solutions
- Location: Plymouth, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mostly 8am–6pm, some 11am–9pm shifts
Provide assessments, individual and group therapy, and crisis intervention in a structured behavioral health setting. Ideal if you have a master’s in counseling, social work, or MFT and are licensed or license-eligible; comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), tuition help, DailyPay, and wellness perks.
Evening Recovery Specialist – Inpatient Campus
- Employer: High Point & Affiliated Organizations
- Location: Plymouth, MA – Inpatient Campus (ATS/CSS/Section 35)
- Type: Part-time, Full-time, or Per Diem
- Schedule: Evening shift, 3pm–11pm
- Pay: $21–$26/hour (experience/education dependent)
Hands-on role supporting patients in substance use and mental health treatment—monitoring safety, documenting in the EHR, and helping run groups. Great entry point with high school diploma/GED, plus benefits like medical, dental, vision, 403(b), CEU trainings, and even free classes to become a Licensed Counselor or Recovery Coach.
Overnight Recovery Specialist – Inpatient Campus
- Employer: High Point & Affiliated Organizations
- Location: Plymouth, MA – Inpatient Campus (ATS/CSS/Section 35)
- Type: Part-time, Full-time, or Per Diem
- Schedule: Overnight shift, 11pm–7am
- Pay: $21–$26/hour (experience/education dependent)
Similar to the evening role but on nights—perfect if you prefer quieter hours while still doing meaningful work in recovery support. You’ll observe patients, assist nursing staff, help with admissions, and keep the milieu safe and therapeutic, with the same strong benefits and training opportunities.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing and may have related roles open too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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