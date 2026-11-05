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🛒 Plymouth, MA Retail Jobs With Multiple Openings This Week
Plymouth’s retail scene is busy right now, with stores and service spots hiring for hands-on roles. If you like staying active and helping customers, these local openings are worth a look.
Car Wash Manager
- Employer: Haffner's (Energy North Group)
- Location: Plymouth, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $23.00 – $28.00 per hour + eligible for up to $300 sign-on bonus
Run the day-to-day at a busy car wash: lead the team, keep customers happy, and make sure equipment and safety standards are on point. This role is great if you have 2+ years of supervisory experience, enjoy working outdoors, and want benefits and growth potential in a fast-paced, customer-facing setting.
Retail Sales Associate
- Employer: Michaels
- Location: Plymouth, MA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15.00 – $17.70 per hour (overtime eligible)
Help shoppers find craft supplies, run the register, and restock the store so it’s easy to shop. Good fit if you like creative projects, want flexible hours, and enjoy talking with customers; perks can include employee discounts and access to a range of benefit options depending on eligibility.
Night Crew Stocker
- Employer: Shaw’s and Star Market (Albertsons Companies)
- Location: Plymouth, MA
- Type: Full-time
Keep shelves full and the store ready for the morning rush by unloading trucks, stocking products, and organizing displays, often on overnight shifts. Ideal if you like physical work, can lift up to 60 lbs, and want weekly pay, store discounts, and potential health and retirement benefits if eligible.
If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back—similar roles often pop up from the same employers.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.