🛒 Plymouth, MA Retail Jobs With Multiple Openings This Week

Plymouth’s retail scene is busy right now, with stores and service spots hiring for hands-on roles. If you like staying active and helping customers, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Haffner's (Energy North Group)

Haffner's (Energy North Group) Location: Plymouth, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.00 – $28.00 per hour + eligible for up to $300 sign-on bonus

Run the day-to-day at a busy car wash: lead the team, keep customers happy, and make sure equipment and safety standards are on point. This role is great if you have 2+ years of supervisory experience, enjoy working outdoors, and want benefits and growth potential in a fast-paced, customer-facing setting.

Employer: Michaels

Location: Plymouth, MA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00 – $17.70 per hour (overtime eligible)

Help shoppers find craft supplies, run the register, and restock the store so it’s easy to shop. Good fit if you like creative projects, want flexible hours, and enjoy talking with customers; perks can include employee discounts and access to a range of benefit options depending on eligibility.

Employer: Shaw’s and Star Market (Albertsons Companies)

(Albertsons Companies) Location: Plymouth, MA

Type: Full-time

Keep shelves full and the store ready for the morning rush by unloading trucks, stocking products, and organizing displays, often on overnight shifts. Ideal if you like physical work, can lift up to 60 lbs, and want weekly pay, store discounts, and potential health and retirement benefits if eligible.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back—similar roles often pop up from the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.