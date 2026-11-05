🔧 Plymouth, MA Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Plymouth has some solid hands-on jobs right now, from keeping facilities spotless to leading a busy maintenance shop. If you like staying active and working with your hands, these are worth a look.

Employer: Life Care Centers of America (Life Care Center of Plymouth)

Life Care Centers of America (Life Care Center of Plymouth) Location: Plymouth, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep the floors in a healthcare facility clean and safe by sweeping, mopping, waxing, and buffing. Great fit if you’re dependable, can be on your feet, and want steady work in a patient-focused setting.

Employer: SanCrest

Location: Plymouth, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a maintenance shop that services environmental and industrial truck fleets. You’ll supervise techs, manage work orders and parts, and keep equipment safe and ready to roll.

Employer: High Point & Affiliated Organizations

Location: High Point Inpatient Campus – Plymouth, MA

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, Day Shift

Salary: $45,760 – $56,160/year (depending on experience and education)

Oversee housekeeping staff at a behavioral health and substance use treatment campus. You’ll handle scheduling, training, inspections, and infection-control standards, with strong benefits and regular daytime hours.

Employer: McKay Plumbing & Heating Co., Inc.

Location: Plymouth, MA

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $30.00 – $50.00/hour (plus benefits and profit sharing)

Run residential and light commercial HVAC service calls, repairs, and installs for a long-time local company. Ideal if you have 3+ years’ HVAC experience, EPA and sheet metal licenses, and want strong pay, benefits, and a company vehicle.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers have similar roles open or coming soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.