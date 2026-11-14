🚨 Passenger with two warrants arrested after traffic stop

On November 12, 2026 at 11:17 PM, a Plymouth County Deputy made a traffic stop on a 2009 Chevy Malibu near Highway 75 and Fulton St in James.

A passenger, Nicholas McKinney, 20, of Le Mars, Iowa, was found to have two active Plymouth County arrest warrants:

Violation of Probation – original charge Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd Offense , bond: $2,000

– original charge , Violation of Probation – original charge Theft 4th Degree, bond: $2,000

McKinney was arrested and taken to the Plymouth County Jail, where his total bond was set at $4,000 cash or surety.