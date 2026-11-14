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Plymouth County
🚨 Plymouth County arrest on two probation violation warrants
11 days ago
🚨 Passenger with two warrants arrested after traffic stop
On November 12, 2026 at 11:17 PM, a Plymouth County Deputy made a traffic stop on a 2009 Chevy Malibu near Highway 75 and Fulton St in James.
A passenger, Nicholas McKinney, 20, of Le Mars, Iowa, was found to have two active Plymouth County arrest warrants:
- Violation of Probation – original charge Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd Offense, bond: $2,000
- Violation of Probation – original charge Theft 4th Degree, bond: $2,000
McKinney was arrested and taken to the Plymouth County Jail, where his total bond was set at $4,000 cash or surety.
More Info: McKinney arrest on warrant - Plymouth County Sheri...
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