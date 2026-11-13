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Le Mars
📅 Holiday Festival of Trees at Plymouth County Museum
4 days ago
📅 Holiday Festival of Trees at the Museum – Dec. 5
Get into the holiday spirit at the Plymouth County Historical Museum on Saturday, December 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM.
Head to the Old Central Gym, 335 1st Ave SW, Le Mars, IA 51031 to:
- Walk through a Festival of Trees decorated by local businesses and groups
- Sip hot chocolate, hot cider, and enjoy sweets
- Watch musical and dancing groups perform on stage
- Visit the fourth-floor Study Hall (elevator available) to see a large Nativity collection
- Check out the Floyd Valley Model Train Club layouts in the basement’s Power & Transportation Exhibit
- Say hello to Santa and Mrs. Claus
Fun for all ages and a cozy way to kick off the holidays close to home.
More Info: Calendar • Plymouth County Historical Museum's "Fe...
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