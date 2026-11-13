📅 Holiday Festival of Trees at the Museum – Dec. 5

Get into the holiday spirit at the Plymouth County Historical Museum on Saturday, December 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM.

Head to the Old Central Gym, 335 1st Ave SW, Le Mars, IA 51031 to:

Walk through a Festival of Trees decorated by local businesses and groups

decorated by local businesses and groups Sip hot chocolate, hot cider, and enjoy sweets

Watch musical and dancing groups perform on stage

perform on stage Visit the fourth-floor Study Hall (elevator available) to see a large Nativity collection

(elevator available) to see a large Check out the Floyd Valley Model Train Club layouts in the basement’s Power & Transportation Exhibit

layouts in the basement’s Power & Transportation Exhibit Say hello to Santa and Mrs. Claus

Fun for all ages and a cozy way to kick off the holidays close to home.