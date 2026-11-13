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Plumas County
Plumas County seeks input on Wolf Creek Green
9 days ago
Plumas County is asking residents in Greenville to share ideas for the Wolf Creek Green project, including recreation features, where to place them, and ways to improve climate safety and beautification. Community input will help the county choose and design features for this public space and plan for climate resilience and safety upgrades.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Plumas County, CA
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