Plover’s plants and facilities are busy right now, and they’re hiring people who like to keep things clean, safe, and running smoothly. If you’re handy, detail‑oriented, or just want steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: McCain Foods USA, Inc.

McCain Foods USA, Inc. Location: Plover, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $81,600 – $108,900/year + bonus

Lead sanitation and food safety in a 24/7 food manufacturing plant, keeping the facility audit‑ready and safe. You’ll manage a sanitation team, own HACCP and regulatory programs, handle budgets and vendors, and drive continuous improvement across production, maintenance, and quality.

Employer: Vonachen Group

Location: Plover, WI

Type: Part-time (2nd shift, Tues/Thurs 5pm–8pm)

Pay: $16/hour

Light, steady cleaning work in a set building: dusting, sweeping, mopping, restrooms, trash, and locking up after hours. Good fit if you want evening side income, daily pay options, and 401(k) eligibility after 60 days.

Employer: McCain Foods USA, Inc.

Location: Plover, WI

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (11pm–7am, Mon–Fri + alternating weekends)

Pay: Starting at $34.60/hour + bonus + shift differential

Hands‑on role keeping mechanical, electrical, and automated systems running in a food plant. Ideal if you have industrial maintenance or journeyman experience, your own tools, and want day‑one insurance, 401(k) match up to 6%, PTO, and education reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employers. Don’t wait too long; good shifts and higher‑paying spots tend to go first.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.