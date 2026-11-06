🐱 Playful Kittens & Sweet Adult Cats Ready for Adoption in Plover

Looking for a new feline friend in Plover, WI? These adoptable cats at the Humane Society of Portage County are all vetted and ready to move from the shelter into a loving home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten (born September 2026)

Baby kitten (born September 2026) Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Humane Society of Portage County

Phone: (715) 344-6012

Medical info: All HSPC cats are spayed/neutered, microchipped, FeLV & FIV tested, and receive core vaccinations (younger kittens may not be fully vaccinated yet).

If you’d like to adopt Miss Forcible, fill out the online application. The shelter will contact approved applicants within 3 working days to set up an appointment.

👉 Meet Miss Forcible and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten (born September 2026)

Baby kitten (born September 2026) Gender: Male

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Humane Society of Portage County

Phone: (715) 344-6012

Medical info: Spayed/neutered, microchipped, FeLV & FIV tested, core vaccines started.

Wybie is a young black kitten looking for a safe, indoor home where he can grow up loved.

👉 Meet Wybie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten (born September 2026)

Baby kitten (born September 2026) Gender: Male (listed as “Miss(ter) Spink”)

(listed as “Miss(ter) Spink”) Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Humane Society of Portage County

Phone: (715) 344-6012

Medical info: Spayed/neutered, microchipped, FeLV & FIV tested, core vaccines started.

Miss(ter) Spink is part of the same kitten crew and is ready to head home with you by appointment.

👉 Meet Miss Spink and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten (born September 2026)

Baby kitten (born September 2026) Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Humane Society of Portage County

Phone: (715) 344-6012

Medical info: Spayed/neutered, microchipped, FeLV & FIV tested, core vaccines started.

Coraline is another tiny September baby hoping for a cozy home and a soft bed.

👉 Meet Coraline and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten (born August 2026)

Baby kitten (born August 2026) Gender: Female

Color: White

White Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Humane Society of Portage County

Phone: (715) 344-6012

Medical info: Spayed/neutered, microchipped, FeLV & FIV tested, core vaccines started.

Vivian Vegas is a slightly older kitten, still very young and ready to grow up with her new family.

👉 Meet Vivian Vegas and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (4 years old)

(4 years old) Gender: Male

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $55

Shelter: Humane Society of Portage County

Phone: (715) 344-6012

Personality: Friendly, outgoing, loves attention, comes when called, enjoys being picked up and getting forehead kisses.

Friendly, outgoing, loves attention, comes when called, enjoys being picked up and getting forehead kisses. Medical info: Spayed/neutered, microchipped, FeLV & FIV tested, core vaccinations.

Bebop is a social, people-loving cat who’s ready to be someone’s shadow and cuddle buddy.

👉 Meet Bebop and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten (born July 2026)

Baby kitten (born July 2026) Gender: Male (listed with “their” pronoun)

(listed with “their” pronoun) Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Humane Society of Portage County

Phone: (715) 344-6012

Medical info: Spayed/neutered, microchipped, FeLV & FIV tested, core vaccines started.

Bueller is a handsome gray kitten looking for a safe, loving home to explore.

👉 Meet Bueller and apply to adopt on adoptapet

To adopt any of these cats, start by filling out the Humane Society of Portage County online application at https://hspcwi.org/adopt/. The shelter operates by appointment only, and approved applicants are contacted within about 3 working days.

Please share these Plover kitties with friends, family, and neighbors so they can find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.