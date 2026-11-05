🏥 Plover, WI Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now

Plover’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinic work to home health. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you’re ready for a change.

Employer: Plover Family Dental Care

Plover Family Dental Care Location: Plover, WI

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Salary: Not listed

State-of-the-art office with a tight-knit team feel. You’ll handle cleanings, scaling and root planing, sealants, and patient education. Office hours are Mon–Tue 8:00–4:30, Wed–Thu 7:30–4:00, with benefits like 401(k) match, PTO, flexible schedule, and professional development support.

Employer: Compassus

Compassus Location: Plover, WI

Type: PRN / Part-time (per-visit pay)

Salary: Not listed

Great if you want flexible, field-based work instead of a hospital setting. You’ll do home visits, create and carry out OT care plans, complete OASIS assessments, and support patients’ safety and independence at home. Must have an active OT license and be comfortable working independently in the community.

Employer: Quirt Family Dentistry (Heartland Dental supported)

Location: Plover, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed, $15,000 sign-on / welcome bonus

Clinic role with a 4-day workweek and a big $15K sign-on bonus. Offers health insurance, retirement plans, PTO, six paid holidays, and CE support, plus mentorship and growth through Heartland Dental’s network. New grads are welcome if you have a WI hygiene license and CPR.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.