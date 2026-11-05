🏥 Plentywood MT Healthcare: Multiple OT Travel Roles Paying $2K+/Week

Plentywood may be small, but travel healthcare is booming here right now. If you’re an Occupational Therapist open to contracts, these roles pay well and start soon.

Employer: Aequor, Allied Division

Aequor, Allied Division Location: Plentywood, MT (school setting)

(school setting) Salary: $2,166 per week

Type: Travel, 13-week contract, ~40 hrs/week, 8-hour shifts

Start Date: 11/16/2026

Travel OT role in a school environment, great if you enjoy working with kids and the academic schedule. Solid weekly pay and a clear 13-week timeline make this a good fit if you like planning ahead.

(Duplicate Aequor school OT listing removed – same job, same employer.)

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Location: Plentywood, MT (hospital acute care)

(hospital acute care) Salary: $2,228 – $2,405 per week

Type: Travel, full-time, 13-week contract, ~40 hrs/week, 8-hour day shifts

Start Date: ASAP

Hospital-based acute care OT contract with strong weekly pay and day shifts. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CEU access, and referral bonuses, plus the option to extend if it’s a good fit.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the full details, and apply or save it today so you don’t lose the lead.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.