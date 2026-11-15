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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Pleasanton Right Now
Pleasanton neighbors are giving away some great free items this week, from sports gear to kitchen helpers. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available around town.
Weight Plate Storage Rack
Item: Weight plate storage rack
Condition: Not stated
Location: 5290 Forest Hill Dr, Pleasanton, CA (in front of the garage, near Stoneridge Mall area)
Details: Handy sports & outdoors rack to keep your weight plates organized and off the floor.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
3 Pairs Of Skis
Item: Three pairs of skis
Condition: In good condition
Location: Stoneridge Mall area, Pleasanton, CA
Details: Great free deal for skiers or anyone wanting extra sets for guests or backups. Specific sizes and brands are not listed.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Skateboards
Item: Two skateboard decks
- One Plan B deck
- One deck with a colorful graphic design
Condition: Not stated (decks only)
Location: 5290 Forest Hill Dr, Pleasanton, CA (in front of the garage, near Stoneridge Mall area)
Details: Good for skaters who want extra decks or a project board.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Ensure Original Nutrition Shake - Milk Chocolate, 20 Pack
Item: 20-pack Ensure Original Nutrition Shake (Milk Chocolate)
Condition: Pantry stored, unopened (per description)
Location: Pleasanton, off 680 Bernal exit (Carlton Oaks & Pheasant Ridge area, contactless pickup)
Details:
- Each bottle: 9g protein, 220 calories, 27 vitamins and minerals
- Best before: May 2026
- Kept in a cool, dark pantry
- Poster notes: If ad is still up, item is still available
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
KBS Bread Maker Machine
Item: KBS bread maker machine
Condition: Not stated
Location: Stoneridge Mall area, Pleasanton, CA
Details:
- 17 category settings for different bread types and programs
- Touch controls
- Sleek design that should fit most kitchen counters
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Essential Oil Diffuser
Item: ASAKUKI essential oil diffuser
Condition: Cleaned; hasn’t been used in a few years, but works fine per poster
Location: Valley Trails, Pleasanton, CA
Details:
- Timer settings
- Light options for a soft glow
- Poster gives priority to quick pickup in Pleasanton
- If it’s listed, it’s still available (per description)
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Tandem Sport Volleyball Pal - Serve Trainer
Item: Tandem Sport Volleyball Pal serve trainer
Condition: Bought ~4 years ago and still very new, per poster
Location: Del Valle Pkwy, Pleasanton, CA
Details: Training aid to help practice volleyball serves without chasing the ball every time.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Pleasanton tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through, message the poster, and arrange pickup as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.