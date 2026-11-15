Pleasanton neighbors are giving away some great free items this week, from sports gear to kitchen helpers. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available around town.

Item: Weight plate storage rack

Condition: Not stated

Location: 5290 Forest Hill Dr, Pleasanton, CA (in front of the garage, near Stoneridge Mall area)

Details: Handy sports & outdoors rack to keep your weight plates organized and off the floor.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Three pairs of skis

Condition: In good condition

Location: Stoneridge Mall area, Pleasanton, CA

Details: Great free deal for skiers or anyone wanting extra sets for guests or backups. Specific sizes and brands are not listed.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Two skateboard decks

One Plan B deck

deck One deck with a colorful graphic design

Condition: Not stated (decks only)

Location: 5290 Forest Hill Dr, Pleasanton, CA (in front of the garage, near Stoneridge Mall area)

Details: Good for skaters who want extra decks or a project board.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: 20-pack Ensure Original Nutrition Shake (Milk Chocolate)

Condition: Pantry stored, unopened (per description)

Location: Pleasanton, off 680 Bernal exit (Carlton Oaks & Pheasant Ridge area, contactless pickup)

Details:

Each bottle: 9g protein , 220 calories , 27 vitamins and minerals

, , Best before: May 2026

Kept in a cool, dark pantry

Poster notes: If ad is still up, item is still available

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: KBS bread maker machine

Condition: Not stated

Location: Stoneridge Mall area, Pleasanton, CA

Details:

17 category settings for different bread types and programs

for different bread types and programs Touch controls

Sleek design that should fit most kitchen counters

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: ASAKUKI essential oil diffuser

Condition: Cleaned; hasn’t been used in a few years, but works fine per poster

Location: Valley Trails, Pleasanton, CA

Details:

Timer settings

Light options for a soft glow

for a soft glow Poster gives priority to quick pickup in Pleasanton

If it’s listed, it’s still available (per description)

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Tandem Sport Volleyball Pal serve trainer

Condition: Bought ~4 years ago and still very new, per poster

Location: Del Valle Pkwy, Pleasanton, CA

Details: Training aid to help practice volleyball serves without chasing the ball every time.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Pleasanton tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through, message the poster, and arrange pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.