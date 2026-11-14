Pleasanton’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new clinics and home care agencies adding staff. Here are a few local roles where you can make a real impact and stay close to home.

Employer: Live & Smile Dental & Orthodontics

Live & Smile Dental & Orthodontics Location: Pleasanton, CA

Type: Part-time (about 24–30 hours/week )

Part-time (about ) Pay: $27.00 – $34.00/hour

Brand-new, state-of-the-art dental office bringing an award-winning Dublin practice to Pleasanton. You’ll handle insurance verification, claims, and patient financial talks using tools like AI-assisted verification, in a tight-knit, patient-focused team.

Employer: TrueSeva (non-medical home care agency)

(non-medical home care agency) Location: Pleasanton, CA

Type: Part-time and Full-time

Part-time and Full-time Pay: $20.00 – $25.00/hour

Support older adults at home with daily tasks, companionship, and rides to appointments. Flexible schedules, paid training, sick leave, and mileage reimbursement make this a solid fit if you’re kind, reliable, and want steady local clients.

Employer: TP Dental

Location: Pleasanton, CA

Type: Part-time or Full-time (about 24–36 hours/week )

Part-time or Full-time (about ) Pay: $20.00 – $39.00/hour + potential bonus

Fast-paced, family-friendly office where you present treatment plans, handle scheduling, and manage insurance and payments. Comes with strong benefits (401(k), health, dental, PTO) and room to grow into an office manager role.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send your resume while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.